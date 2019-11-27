Verona Ice Arena celebrates 25 years
On Sunday, Nov. 24, the Verona Ice Arena hosted a free open skate from 2-4:30 p.m. to celebrate 25 years of business.
The arena opened in October 1994 as the Eagles Nest Ice Arena.
Mike O’Brien, president of Ice, Inc., which owns the Verona Ice Arena, estimated 300-400 people attended the event. He said they ran out of skates.
They served 200 complimentary ice creams donated by Culver’s and 230 hot dogs they provided themselves.
Around 60 children received free face paintings.