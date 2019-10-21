A well known popular music vocal group that’s more than 50 years old performs in Verona next month.
The 5th Dimension will play Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St. as part of the Verona Area Performing Arts Series.
The 5th Dimension has made over 25 million in sales with 22 Top 40 hits and five No.1 songs, including its 1967 hit “Up, Up and Away,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “One Less Bell to Answer,” “Last Night I Didn’t Get to Sleep At All,” and the iconic “Aquarius/ Let the Sunshine In.”
Countless magazine covers, world tours and several Grammys later, the band is recognized as one of the most prolific soul, R&B groups in musical history. Its repertoire also includes pop, jazz, light opera and Broadway.
They have performed on the world’s most famous stages, including Radio City Music Hall alongside Frank Sinatra, and the Hollywood Bowl. They have performed on television on the Ed Sullivan Show, Soul Train and the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. They are in the Grammy Hall of Fame, with 14 gold records, six platinum records, and six Grammy Awards. Original member Florence La Rue and company deliver dynamic performances and captivate audiences from Las Vegas to Manila, Philippines.
Formed as the Versatiles in late 1965, the group changed its name to the hipper “The 5th Dimension” by 1966.
The five original members were Billy Davis Jr., Florence La Rue, Marilyn McCoo, Lamonte McLemore and Ronald Townson. Their first work appeared on the Soul City label, which was started by Imperial Records/United Artists Records recording artist Johnny Rivers. The group later recorded for Bell/Arista Records, ABC Records and Motown Records.
In 1975, McCoo and Davis left the group to form a duo and the remaining trio carried on with new members.
Tickets (all reserved) are $35, available at vapas.org or by calling 848-2787.
The show is dedicated to the memory of Joe Ringeisen, who died in September. Ringeisen conceived the idea of a concert series and served on the VAPAS board.
The show is sponsored in part by Cullen Foundation, Bob and Chris Newcomb and Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.