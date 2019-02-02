The Verona Area Performing Arts Series has changed the act for its upcoming Feb. 23 show.
Due to “circumstances beyond (their) control,” VAPAS replaced the “The Young Irelanders” with another Celtic group, “Cherish The Ladies” after the original act informed VAPAS organizers they weren’t able to come to the U.S. until the beginning of March, and the performing arts center wasn’t available the night they requested.
The original show time and date of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., will remain unchanged.
Cherish The Ladies, an Emmy-nominated, all-female performing group, is lead by Joannie Madden, who was born in the Bronx in New York City of Irish parents, and is an All-Ireland Champion on the flute and tin whistle, a news release from VAPAS said.
The group has performed for VAPAS before, during their 2006 season.
The group also includes Mary Coogan of New York, accordionist Mirella Murray from County Galway in Ireland, pianist Kathleen Boyle from Glascow, Scotland, fiddler Nollaig Casey from County Cork in Ireland and vocalist Kate Purcell from County Clare in Ireland.
