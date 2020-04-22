Parents and students of Verona Area International School decided to keep their community connected during social distancing by organizing drive-by birthday parades for students whose special days fall within the time when schools are closed last week.
Communicating through Facebook, email, and school newsletters, families are alerted of upcoming birthdays and given instructions about when and where to drive-by with birthday greetings, songs and signs.
Participants were asked to pull to the side of the road if doing anything more than a beep and a wave, and gifts are discouraged to keep everyone safe.
Parade participants stayed in their cars or maintain social distance by remaining next to their vehicles.