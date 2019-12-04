VAHS students produce and perform in 12 Angry Jurors play
Verona Area High School students performed in the student-run production of “12 Angry Jurors” at the school’s performing arts center.
Performances were held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24.
“12 Angry Jurors” is a play about 12 jurors who have to decide whether a 19 year old man is guilty of murdering his father. During the first act, all of the jurors agree the young man is guilty except for one. Throughout the rest of the play, multiple jurors switch between believing he is guilty and not guilty.
The play was directed by VAHS student Seamus Angell. Miller and Sons supermarket sponsored the production.