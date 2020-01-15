The show did not go on, but the snow did.
The Fair Verona Area Shakespeare Company, a student-led organization at Verona Area High School, was set to take to the stage for three performances of the tragedy “Macbeth,” one on Friday, Jan. 10, and two on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The inclement weather forecasted for Saturday led to the district canceling all school activities for the day, which included the two “Macbeth” shows. The shows will not be rescheduled.
The Friday show was still performed as planned at the VAHS Performing Arts Center.
The show featured 61 actors including Macbeth played by Gabe Bowman, Lady Macbeth by Olivia Otremba, King Duncan by Connor Olson, Prince Malcolm by Rory Swanson, Prince Donalbain by Drew Waller, Lord Macduff by Rachel Erickson, Lady Macduff by Claire Miller, Banquo by Caylee Lawrence and the three witches by Jordan Sommers, Anna Larson and Page Kassner.