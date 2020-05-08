VAHS student to host online dance party for COVID aid May 8

With the help of his friends, Verona Area High School senior Elijah Strutz has organized a virtual dance party to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts and to provide an alternative to prom.
The event will be live streamed from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday, May 8, on Instagram and Twitch.
The event, while not officially sanctioned by VAHS, has received financial support from faculty and staff at the school. The school is still considering its options for an official 2020 prom.
It will get DJ services from Andrew Larson, who teaches U.S. history and Rock-and-Roll history at VAHS and has run Saturn’s 8 DJ Services for about a decade.
Twitch is a social media platform typically used for streaming live gaming events. Strutz chose the platform to stream the dance party partly because the ability to donate to organizers hosting streams is built directly into the website.
Strutz, the son of Resurrection Lutheran Church pastor Nathan Strutz, plans to use money raised during the event to support essential workers in healthcare and hospitals in the United States, Mexico and Nigeria through the Red Cross.
The twitch.tv site reports raising more than $1,000 the event as of Friday, May 8. The Verona Chamber of Commerce donated $250 of that and teachers at VAHS have also contributed.
During the event, DJay Mando, who has deejayed for the Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Badgers, will be making a cameo appearance, performing a short music set to aid in the fundraising efforts. He also has contributed $100.
“In my opinion, he’s the best DJ in all of Wisconsin,” Strutz said.
Verona area businesses that donate at certain tiers will be given shout outs during the stream, including logos displayed on screen.
Strutz said raffle prizes – which include clothing, shoes and toys – will be awarded to Verona area students during the event.
The event will include a dancing competition, best dressed competition, weird talents competition and a rap battle.
VAHS teachers will digitally chaperone, blocking anyone from participating who detracts from keeping the event clean and family-friendly. Strutz said he does not want parents to have to worry about explicit lyrics or content and plans to keep the event in good taste.
Strutz said that it’s traditional for there to be a lot of fun events going on for students leading up to graduation, and he hopes this online event will have the same energy.
“It is no fun having to miss the end of your senior year – prom, sports, social life and so much more. We’re trying to create a safe environment and have it be fun to stay at home, and bring cheer and fun for the entire family,” he said.
Strutz said he hopes for a good turnout because many students have been provided with wireless hotspots and iPads to use for home schooling during the quarantine. But no matter what, if it has a positive impact on only a few students, it’ll be worth the effort.
“If we can make one person smile and one person’s depression or anxiety turn into a more positive outlook on life, we’d do it again and again,” he said. “It’s not about numbers or money or how many people watch at once. Being a good citizen and a good neighbor to everyone worldwide, I’d say that’s our mission statement.”
To view the virtual dance party or donate, visit: twitch.tv/primeministerofspace