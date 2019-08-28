Private Jeremy Longino, 20, a 2017 Class of Verona Area High School alumnus, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Aug. 9.
According to a military news release, Longino successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 44 recruits in Training Platoon 3203, earning his Expert Rifle Shooter Badge. After 10 days home on leave, Longino is expected to report to Camp Pendleton for one month of combat training and then attend Military Occupation Specialty school.