Children played and hung out with Verona Area High School students during the annual Kids Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 15.
A couple dozen student organizations filled the gymnasium and Commons of the high school, setting up activities for children such as operating robots, playing soccer, face painting and fishing for prizes.
The proceeds from the event benefit four charities chosen by the VAHS Student Council: MACH ONEHealth, ALS/MSA Association, Reach a Child and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Children got to pick which charity their $5 admission fee went to.
