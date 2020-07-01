Cadet Cheyenne Trilling, daughter of Peter and Deanna Trilling of Verona, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy Saturday, June 13.
While at West Point, the 2016 Verona Area High School graduate majored in legal studies. Trilling was a three-year member of the West Point strength team, lettering each year, and was on the Dean’s Honor Roll for four semesters, according to a news release from West Point.
She’s commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Military Police branch, though she will spend her first two years in the combat arms branch of Field Artillery. Trilling will report to Fort Hood, Texas for her first assignment but will first complete her Basic Officer Leadership Course at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma.
In January 2016, Trilling was one of 15 high school students from Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District nominated by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan to the Class of 2020 at the United States Service Academies. Later that spring, she helped lead the Wildcats’ girls’ basketball team to its first state title in school history, and was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 North girls basketball All-Star team.