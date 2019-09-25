Actors in their golden years are getting a new chance to step into the limelight.
The Verona Area Community Theatre is starting a new venture, known as the Senior Theater program.
According to a VACT news release, program participants will perform shortened versions of theater classics with a cast of people over 55 years old.
VACT founder Dee Baldock is leading the senior program. Since the theater company’s beginning in 1992, the group has grown their programming for its younger performers, but this is the first time a program specifically for older adults has started.
The release states a few theaters across the country have begun conducting programs solely for people over the age of 55, with participants “showing great interest” and having “lots of fun.”
“Those who used to do theater, or who have never tried it but think it would be fun, should give this great new program a try,” the release states.
For more information, call Baldock at 332-7991 or email dee@jpstats.com.