A comedy of monstrous proportions will take over the Verona Area Performing Arts Center next weekend.
From Oct. 10-13, Verona Area Community Theater will perform “Young Frankenstein,” an adaptation of the 1974 Mel Brooks movie starring Milwaukee native Gene Wilder.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 12-13 at the Performing Arts Center, located at 300 Richard St.
General admission tickets for the show are $17, and are $12 for K-12 students and seniors 65 and older.
The plot follows Frederick Frankenstein, who journeys to Transylvania to take care of the estate of his infamous grandfather, Victor Frankenstein. After some encouragement, Frederick creates a monster that rivals his grandfather’s, and panic and hilarity follows when the monster gets loose.
The show is not suitable for all ages, according to a news release from VACT, and contains adult language and adult themes and humor.
The production features 30 performers from Verona and surrounding communities, the release states. Kaleb Stumbaugh will portray Frederick Frankenstein and Kait Wiemann will play Inga, both of whom are newcomers to VACT.
Riley Custer and Aubrey Bowser play supporting roles as the Igor and Frau Blucher, respectively. Mike Brady will play the monster, Danielle Slusser is the character of Elizabeth Benning and Bill Owens will portray the role of Inspector Kemp.
The show is being directed by Dusty Smith. Smith is joined by Dale Nickels as the producer, Adam Shelton as the music director, Alyssa Dvorak as the choreographer, Marsha Heuer as the tap choreographer and Alex Rosenbaum as the stage manager.
For more information, visit vact.org.