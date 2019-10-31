You can still buy tickets for one of the two Verona Area Community Theater’s fall youth productions.
The show for students in second through fourth grade will be performing the show “We are Monsters” from Nov. 14-16. The shows on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 will take place at 6 p.m., and two shows will be held at noon and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
General admission to each show costs $4.50.
There are two casts for the shows, each of which will perform twice throughout the show’s run.
The musical follows a group of human kids who find themselves in a monster cabaret and end up meeting an interesting cast of characters. Through their adventures, the children meet vegetarian vampires and rock ‘n roll werewolves, learning that there’s more to the monsters than one might believe.
The other youth show, “Frozen, Jr.” is sold out because the production company’s license agreements only allow a certain number of attendees.
For more information, or to see which cast is performing in each show, visit vact.org.