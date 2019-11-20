Verona Area Community Theater presented two shows this past weekend, “We Are Monsters” with performers in grades 2-4 and “Frozen Jr.” with performers in grades 5-8.
Four performances of each show took place between Friday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
“We Are Monsters” is a musical that follows human kids into a monster cabaret filled with vegetarian vampires and rock n’ roll werewolves. The show celebrated the differences that make everyone unique.
There were two casts of “We Are Monsters.” Each performed two of the scheduled shows.
“Frozen Jr.” adapts the Disney animated movie for the stage, featuring all of the songs from the film, plus five new songs written for the show.
Verona Area Community Theater was founded in 1992 and performs 10 full-length productions per season.