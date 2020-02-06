VACT presents two weekends of “Four Weddings and an Elvis” performances

While Elvis may be in the VACT building, the upcoming Verona Area Community Theater’s upcoming production is not a musical.
VACT continues its 2020 season with its second show of the year, “Four Weddings and an Elvis.”
The show will run at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, through Saturday, Feb. 15; 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 22; and at 2 p.m. on Saturdays Feb. 15 and Feb. 22. Performances will be at the VACT Building, 103 Lincoln St. The show lasts approximately two hours and contains mild adult themes.
Tickets are $15.75 for adults; $10.75 for seniors and students. Tickets are available on the VACT website at vact.org.
The show, a romantic comedy set in Las Vegas, features wedding chapel-owner Sandy, played by Sara Ward-Cassady, who is a serial monogamist who has been married four times, and divorced three. The show features four of the funniest weddings that have taken place in Sandy’s chapel.
Those wedding couples include Bev (Liz Nickels) and Stan (Curt Hanke), who get married to seek revenge on their exes; aging stars Vanessa (Sara Pfantz) and Bryce (John Beard) who are looking for publicity; gentle post office worker Martin (Greg Stravinski) and ex-con Fiona (Julia Fure) who attempts to tie the knot before police show up; and Sandy’s own fifth wedding.
Other characters include Elvis impersonator John, played by Scott Wieland, Lou, portrayed by Tom Arnol, and Fist, who is played by Paul Carlson.
The show is directed by Dale Nickels, and produced by VACT founder Dee Baldock.
“Four Weddings and an Elvis” first premiered in Homer, New York, in April 2010.