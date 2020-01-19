Verona Area Community Theater performed its first weekend of "Mamma Mia!" Jan. 17-19, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Three more shows will be held from Jan. 23-25, at the PAC. Information about the upcoming shows can be found at vact.org.
Based on the 1999 Broadway show that was later made into a movie and sequel, the show tells the story of Donna Sheridan, whose past comes back to haunt her the day before her daughter Sophie's wedding. Wanting desperately for her father to walk her down the aisle, Sophie invites the three men who could be her father to her wedding at Donna's hotel on an island they hadn't been to in 21 years.
The performance's music is from the songs of Swedish pop band ABBA.
