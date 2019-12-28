VACT announces youth shows’ casts
Almost 400 area kids have been cast in the first four youth shows of 2020 for the Verona Area Community Theater.
VACT this month announced its casts for “Pajama Party,” “Seussical KIDS,” Getting To Know… Footloose,” and “Chicago.”
From Thursday, April 2, to Saturday, April 4, 66 performers in kindergarten through first grade will perform in “Pajama Party!” a 20-minute musical about getting ready for bedtime. There are two casts, and each will perform two of the four April shows.
Being sold on the same ticket as “Pajama Party!” is “Seussical KIDS,” a musical starring Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other familiar Dr. Seuss characters played by 120 performers in grades 2-4.
As with “Pajama Party!” there are two casts for “Seussical KIDS,” each performing two of the four productions.
Also from April 2-4, 100 performers in grades 5-8 will appear in “Getting To Know... Footloose,” the famous musical adapted specifically for youth performers.
“Footloose” tells the story of a young man and his mother who move to a small rural conservative town from Chicago and the adjustment that follows for the young man.
There is only one cast performing all four “Footloose” shows.
One hundred actors in grades 9-12 will star in the high school edition of the hit musical “Chicago” from Thursday, April 16, to Saturday, April 18.
This adaptation of “Chicago” removes the sexual references and adult language of the regular production. It still tells the story of two jailed women on trial for murder who share not only the same lawyer but also share the same desire for fame and publicity.
Some actors in minor roles will appear in all four performances, while the lead roles will be split between two actors each performing in the roles twice.
For the cast lists for these four shows and to purchase tickets, visit vact.org.