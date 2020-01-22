Two library programs to help with job searches, career changes
Area residents looking for a new job or looking for a career change have two upcoming free opportunities at the library to help them fulfill their ambitions.
Jennifer Seese, an employment and training specialist from the Workforce Development/Job Service, will offer one-on-one assistance with job searching, resume writing and interview skills from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged.
For information or to register, call 845-7180.
Later in the week, University of Wisconsin-Madison Adult Career and Special Student Services is offering a career change workshop at the library from 2-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31.
The workshop will teach attendees how to identify reliable career change resources and how to use them effectively.
Registration is required.
For information or to register, call UW-Madison Adult Career and Special Student Services at 263-6960.