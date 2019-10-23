Little monsters – and Verona’s children – will take to the streets next week for two treat-filled events. On Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, children can partake in the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Main Street Trick or Treat, and participate in city-wide trick-or-treating afterward. At 3:30 p.m., children and their families can trick-or-treat in Verona’s downtown, starting at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St. The Chamber event is free, and children will receive a goody bag before they go trick-or-treating at various downtown businesses. Peanut- and gluten-free goody bags will be available. After the Chamber’s event, city-wide trick-or-treat hours will run from 5-8 p.m. For more information about Main Street Trick-or-Treat, visit the Chamber’s website at veronawi.com. For more information about trick-or-treat hours, or to get safety tips, call the city at 845-6495 or the police at 845-7623.
