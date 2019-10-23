Halloween 2018

Mark Hewiit, of Mad City Dream Homes, hands out candy while dressed as painter Bob Ross during the Main Street Trick or Treat event on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

 File photo by Kimberly Wethal

Little monsters – and Verona’s children – will take to the streets next week for two treat-filled events. On Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, children can partake in the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Main Street Trick or Treat, and participate in city-wide trick-or-treating afterward. At 3:30 p.m., children and their families can trick-or-treat in Verona’s downtown, starting at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St. The Chamber event is free, and children will receive a goody bag before they go trick-or-treating at various downtown businesses. Peanut- and gluten-free goody bags will be available. After the Chamber’s event, city-wide trick-or-treat hours will run from 5-8 p.m. For more information about Main Street Trick-or-Treat, visit the Chamber’s website at veronawi.com. For more information about trick-or-treat hours, or to get safety tips, call the city at 845-6495 or the police at 845-7623.

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.

