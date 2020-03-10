Anyone who has ever dreamed of competing in a 5K but needs help training for one will have an opportunity to get moving for free starting Wednesday, March 18.
The library will offer a seven-week progressive and comprehensive training program 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, March 18 through April 29.
While the training program will be designed around the library’s May 2 “Word on the Street 5K,” it will be applicable to any 5K walk or run.
Each week, participants will follow the route of the Word on the Street 5K, which will take approximately 45 minutes.
Participants will need a watch or phone for timing themselves, a pair of good athletic shoes and warm clothing. The program will not be canceled due to weather, its description claims.
The program will be directed by Lee Unwin, co-owner of Verona Fitness Studio and Unwin Chiropractic and Wellness Center.
Registration is required. For information, call 845-7180 or visit veronapubliclibrary.org.