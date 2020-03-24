Two regional thrift store chains have made adjustments in response to COVID-19.
St. Vincent de Paul Store has closed all of its seven locations until further notice, including one on West Verona Avenue.
At 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, the stores closed indefinitely. Home pick-ups of donations are on hold, as are donations directly to stores. People can still make donations at the drop boxes around Dane County.
Initially, Goodwill Industries had just planned to scale its hours back to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, the nonprofit changed course and closed all stores indefinitely.
Donations are still being accepted daily between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the stores. Goodwill operates a store just outside of the Town of Verona, in Fitchburg, and the organization is planning on moving into a Verona building at 114 S. Main St.