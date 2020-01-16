Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.