The Brothers Four are set to perform as part of the Verona Area Performing Arts Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
The show will be at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
An evening with this quartet will be a time of pure acoustic music entertainment, a VAPAS news release states.
Since the early 1960s, The Brothers Four have played thousands of college concerts, sung for U.S. presidents at the White House, appeared at countless community concerts, performed with symphony orchestras and jazz stars and toured dozens of foreign countries. The release calls them “America’s Musical Ambassadors of the World.”
Musical million sellers for The Brothers Four include such releases as “Greenfields,” “Try to Remember,” and “Across the Wide Missouri.”
Their hit recording of “The Green Leaves of Summer,” from the movie, “The Alamo,” was nominated for an Academy Award, and they performed the song at the awards presentation for the network telecast.
The Brothers Four were global pioneers in the musical movement that came to be known as the folk revival, according to the VAPAS release, which points out they are one of the few groups from that time still performing today and one of the most popular.
Their all-acoustic presentation consists of guitars, banjo, upright bass and the trademark rich blend of their four voices. The current full-time lineup now comprises Mike McCoy, Karl Olsen, Mark Pearson and founding member Bob Flick.
Ticket prices are $32 for adults, $30 for seniors over 65 and $10 for students 18 and under. They are available at vapas.org, by calling 848-2787 or at the Verona branches of State Bank of Cross Plains and Capitol Bank. All seats are reserved.
The show is sponsored in part by Mid-West Family Broadcasting, Miller and Sons Supermarket, Carolyn White and an anonymous donor. For information, call 848-2787.