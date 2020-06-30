A network of volunteers hiked all 120 segments of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail through an event called Mammoth Steps June 5-7.
They spent that weekend on the trails documenting where brush and brambles should be removed, and where fallen trees are obstructing footpaths, among other issues. The Ice Age Trail Alliance facilitated the event to celebrate National Trails Day, according to a news release from the organization,
Volunteers of the Ice Age Trail Alliance took Mammoth Steps as an opportunity “to use their trail eyes and to document where volunteer magic is needed to restore an exceptional hiker experience,” the release states.
They saw that many trail segments had deteriorated with more people walking it the last few months — amid the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders.
The 1,000-mile Ice Age Trail is one of only 11 National Scenic Trails nationwide.
Photos by and of the volunteers were also collected, which the release called “a snapshot of the Ice Age Trail, in its entirety, as it looks on a single day.”