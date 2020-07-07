Verona area 4-H members are not able to display their projects or present their animals in-person this year due to fairs cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Dane County 4-H is providing its youth a virtual way to showcase their hard work.
The Dane County 4-H Summer Showcase, which starts July 16, will offer members a variety of ways to remain involved in the organization despite social distancing, including submitting a recipe for a cookbook, participating in a virtual dog show, virtual dance, talent show, project gallery and graduation ceremony.
The registration and upload portals for most of the events are opening this week.
“The goal of offering a virtual 4-H Summer Showcase is to allow 4-H members an outlet to reflect on their project work and share their successes with their peers and others in the community,” Dane County 4-H Program Coordinator Lisa Curley wrote to the Press in an email.
The talent show videos will be posted on the Dane County Fair website the week of July 16; the virtual DJ dance is set for 7 p.m. July 18 and the virtual graduation is set for July 19.
“By participating in the Summer Showcase, our 4-H members will develop new skills that will transfer to other areas of their lives, including utilizing different technology and online platforms,” Curley wrote.
She wrote that the event will “keep the fair spirit alive” while also providing youth with a “wider audience” due to the online nature of the showcase.