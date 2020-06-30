The traditional Concerts in the Park at Harriet Park are returning for 2020 despite the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The monthlong series of live music from local acts under the summer sun runs from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday evenings through July 30.
The event begins July 2 with Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets, a Madison group that describes itself as “a power pop-rock trio featuring tight three-part harmonies” on its Facebook page.
On July 9, Common Chord will perform a mix of swing, folk and blues. On July 16, Down From The Hills will play traditional bluegrass, cajun, country and folk. On July 23, the Soggy Prairie Boys will offer its take on new, traditional and original bluegrass tunes. July 30 will feature Old Soul Society offering Americana, folk, rock, soul and blues.
Responding to COVID-19 concerns, Le Jordan, executive director of the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce said, “We are asking people to use common sense and maintain physical distancing. The park is large and there will be plenty of room for those who would like to attend and keep a social distance.”
Jordan said there will be bathroom access but she does not think there will be access to the water fountain.
The Chamber recommends bringing a picnic, beverages, chairs and blankets. For information, visit veronawi.com.