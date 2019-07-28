Already less than a month before the first day of the 2019-20 school year, the Verona Lions Club wants school supplies to be a focus in the first week of August.
The Lions Club will host its annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser the week of Aug. 5. The school supplies campaign will benefit students in the Verona Area School District for the upcoming academic year.
“The donated school supplies will make a difference in the lives of our local children and will give them the supplies they need to be successful in school,” Sarah Krueger, Lions Club project coordinator, said in a news release.
Lists of school supplies can be found for each school on VASD’s website, verona.k12.wi.us.
Supplies can be dropped off in multiple locations throughout Verona during the business or organization’s open hours, including Verona Vision Care, where the school bus will be parked. Other drop off sites are Verona Chiropractic, State Bank of Cross Plains, Sugar River United Methodist Church, LSM Chiropractic, Old National Bank and at the Verona Police Department’s National Night Out event held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Hometown U.S.A. Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St.
Cash donations will also be accepted, and will go toward purchasing additional school supplies.
For more information, email the club at verona.lions@gmail.com.