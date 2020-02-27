Verona Area High School students and staff will vie for the title of basketball champion next week.
VAHS’s Black Student Union will host its first March Mayhem staff vs. students basketball game starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the school’s main gymnasium. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m., with the tip-off set for 6:15 p.m.
March Mayhem will also feature a live DJ, concessions, raffles and halftime performances and contests, according to the event’s Classmunity event page.
The event is a fundraiser for BSU. Admission is free, but donations can be made to its Classmunity event page or at the event.
For information, visit classmunity.com/vasd.