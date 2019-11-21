St. William Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 in Paoli at 1371 County Hwy. PB.
The public is invited to the anniversary mass.
The church was founded by Irish and German families who settled in Montrose Township, two miles west of present Paoli. It was built in 1869.
However, the present church building is not the same one founded 150 years ago.
By 1889 the congregation had outgrown their original church building in Montrose Township, and in 1900, a new church was built in Paoli.
During the 25th anniversary, in June 1925, the church caught a blaze and burned to the ground.
Due to a large crowd for the anniversary, every movable article in the church was carried out, including the altars, pews, organ, rugs, railings and vestments.
Construction of a new church began just three months later and the first mass was held on Christmas that year.
In 2010, Bishop Robert Morlino officially merged St. William Church with Verona’s St. Andrew Church to become the St. Christopher Parish.
The two churches had long been tied before that. Saint Andrew’s and Saint William’s Parishes accomplished a variety of projects jointly, including the construction of Saint Andrew’s School in 1956. It opened its doors for classes in 1958 and served the children of the parishes for 10 years.
Bishop Donald Hying will be the celebrant and the Rev. John Sasse the concelebrant. A reception will follow at the Montrose Town Hall, 1341 Diana Ave, Paoli.