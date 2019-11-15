Get some sweet treats and hot eats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St.
The church’s women’s group has organized the annual bake sale and luncheon.
Homemade baked goods will be on sale including lefse, pies, pfeffernuesse, fudge, breads and candies.
The lunch menu includes ham sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, a wide selection of fresh salads and a variety of homemade pies.
Proceeds raised are used to help fund the many missions of the Women of St. James, various needs in the church, as well as several local charities.
The Women of St. James mission is to “engage in ministry and action to promote healing and wholeness in the church, society and the world.”
For more information, call 845-6922.