Whether you’re good with words or not, the Madison Reading Project wants you to join its spelling bee event just “for the spell of it.”
Madison Reading Project, a nonprofit with a mission of providing high quality and diverse books to children in South Central Wisconsin, will hold its inaugural spelling bee from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St.
Proceeds from the event will go toward funding literacy programs in South Central Wisconsin and new book purchases.
The spelling bee will consist of mostly regular spelling words, but there will be some “wine spelling” mixed into the competition, according to a news release from the event. The top four spellers will get a prize.
Starting at 6 p.m., wine and appetizers will be served, and tours of the Big Red Reading Bus will be available. The competition will begin at 7 p.m.
The entrance fee for contestants is $15, and for people coming just to watch, the fee is $30. With admission, a glass of wine and appetizers are included.
Guest judges include Middleton mayor Gurdip Brar, and Wisconsin State Journal editor John Smalley. Jane Burns, the Scandihoovian Spelling Bee organizer, will be the pronouncer for the night.
For information, visit madisonreadingproject.com.