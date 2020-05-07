March and April are typically Bev Hamilton’s two busiest months of the year.
For 17 years, the Verona seamstress and formalwear saleswoman has used the money from that time span to save for her slower months at her business Just For You. This spring, that usual income will be lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hamilton estimates she typically sells prom dresses to students from 15-20 area high schools including Belleville, Evansville, Janesville, Mt. Horeb, Oregon and Stoughton. She said prom season is her most profitable time of the year, but this year, teens won’t be buying dresses.
She has also had to return the deposits for prom tuxedos that had been rented.
“It’s been horrible, not only have I lost money, I have had to hand out money,” Hamilton said.
Apart from dress sales and tuxedo rentals, she’s also lost out on income from providing alterations.
“I obviously can’t do alterations because that’s done in close contact with people,” she said.
She has also been affected by the cancellation of spring and summer weddings.
Hamilton said she didn’t get the paperwork filed in time for the federal small business grants, but also said she didn’t qualify for some of the programs available anyway as she doesn’t have any employees.
“I’m in a similar boat to a lot of people so I don’t want to say poor little me,” Hamilton said.
She has applied for a grant through the City of Verona’s Small Business COVID-19 Support Program, which will distribute grants to businesses ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 depending on the number of applicants.
Hamilton’s business is run out of her home. She lives and sews upstairs, while the rentals and sales take place downstairs. Her kitchen is the dressing room. In that regard, she said she is fortunate, as she is not paying rent for both her home and a storefront.
Her $1200 stimulus check from the federal government has yet to arrive, which she is relying on to be able to pay May rent.
“The only grant I am really hopeful for is the one Verona put into place,” she said. “If I don’t get that, I will just have to close my business altogether and move in with relatives.”
She said if she has to close down, she will try to find work that she can do that takes her background in legal compliance of insurance mergers and acquisitions into consideration. Or she will look for some editing work.
Hamilton said she also used to operate an online shop through the website Etsy, selling custom doll clothing, and is considering doing that again.
Despite her struggles, she supports the state’s “Safer at Home” order, which was extended to May 26.
“I think the shutdown is appropriate,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think we should be opening too soon. I’ll just find a way to suck it up and keep plugging along. We have no choice but to keep going. I am just trying to keep happy positive thoughts at this time.”
For now, she’s making masks to sell to help offset some of her ongoing income loss.
“Making masks is a lot of work for very little return, but I have to have some money coming in,” she said.
She has two styles of mask; one she sells for $10 and the other for $15.
She said some of the supplies such as elastic bands have been hard to get.
“I have to be careful. I don’t want tons of people relying on me if I can’t crank them out,” she said.
She is looking to a famous literary and cinematic character for inspiration during this time.
“I am channeling my inner Scarlett O’Hara and saying ‘I’ll think about it tomorrow,’” she said. “It makes me nervous when I think about everything, so right now I am just going to concentrate on whether I’ll make my next mask with footballs or chickens. I’ll just let this work itself out. Just take it one day at a time.”