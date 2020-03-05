Anyone seeking to support the Badger Prairie Needs Network will have an opportunity the week of March 8.
The Scouts of Verona Troop 349 and Cub Scouts of Verona Pack 549 will conduct a drive Sunday, March 8, distributing door hangers to homes throughout Verona. The hangers will list the food and non-food items that BPNN is currently most in need of collecting.
Residents that receive the door hangers may participate in the donation drive by placing items for collection on their porches by 9 a.m., Saturday, March 14. The Scouts have set a goal to collect 1,500 pounds of donations for BPNN on Saturday, March 14.
The scouts will spend the day collecting the items from porches.
Additionally, some of the Cub Scouts will be posted at Miller and Sons Supermarket from 9 a.m. to noon that Saturday. The scouts will provide shoppers with a list of items needed by BPNN. Shoppers may choose to donate items from the list or offer cash donations to benefit BPNN.
This collection drive is held annually the Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America in communities throughout the region and typically results in 100,000 pounds of donated items that the scouts deliver to over 35 community food pantries.
For information, contact Jeff Jaschinski, Troop 349 and Pack 549 Scouting for Food coordinator, by calling 444-0438.