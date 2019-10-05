The Verona Area Historical Society’s “Bringing Their Stones Home” project is restoring names and identities to the nearly-forgotten asylum and poor house cemetery in Verona, next to Gus’ Diner. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, people will get to help out during the vsociety’s latest volunteer workday at the cemetery.
From the 1880s to the 1940s, this plot of land became the final resting place for over 400 residents of the then Dane County Asylum and “Poor House.” For unknown reasons, all headstones were removed and discarded in the 1950s, said VAHS president Jesse Charles, with 79 of since recovered, “We’re putting them back where they belong, based on a historic cemetery map,” he wrote in an email to the Press.
People are asked to bring work gloves and a shovel or wheelbarrow if they have one. There will be opportunities to dig the small holes for the stones, shovel and move gravel or mulch, and generally help clean up the site.