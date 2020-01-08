Salem United Church of Christ will highlight stories about immigrants and refugees in a touring photo exhibit starting Sunday, Jan. 12.
The exhibit, titled “Building Bridges: Portraits of Immigrants and Refugees,” includes photographs and interviews with people who have come to the U.S. from around the world. The exhibit is being sponsored by the Family Diversity Project.
Salem UCC will kick off the event with a reception and a border presentation offered by the members of Plymouth United Church of Christ in Madison.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at 502 Mark Drive, with the presentation starting at 7 p.m.
The exhibit can be viewed until Sunday, Feb. 2.
In an email to the Press from Salem UCC, Jon Pundt, who oversees communications for the church, said the group participated in an immersion mission experience at the United States southern border.
Madison-area organizations that provide assistance to immigrants and refugees – such as Wisconsin Faith Voices for Injustice and Open Doors for Refugees – will be at the reception to share how they are working to improve the lives of people who have been displaced, Pundt said.
The event will also serve as an information fair to connect community members interested in helping the organizations.
For information about the presentation or the exhibit, call 845-7315.