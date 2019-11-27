Salem UCC to host annual Christmas bazaar Dec. 7
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, the Salem United Church of Christ is hosting their annual Christmas bazaar and raffle, at 502 Mark Drive.
Raffle tickets will be available with the drawing at noon. Some of the prizes include seven days and six nights at a time share condo with a number of location selections, queen-size quilt, cash prizes and gift bags.
The lunch menu includes barbeque, assorted salads, rolls, drinks, pies and other desserts. Lunch costs $7 for adults, $3 for children 4 to 12 and free for children 3 years old and younger.
This event is organized annually by the church’s Women’s Guild. The proceeds raised from the Women’s Guild Holiday Bazaar help to financially support many of Salem’s programs and special charitable projects within the church and missions in the community.
For more information, call 845-7807.