On Sunday, Dec. 15, members of Salem United Church of Christ performed in “Holy Waiting: A Journey to Bethlehem.”
The service included songs presented by the church’s Barry Robinson, Chancel, Youth and handbell choirs.
The theme of the service was “Hope, peace, joy, love” with song selections representing each of these four intentions.
The event was capped by the preschool through fifth grade members of the Sunday School program performing in “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” a take on the Biblical nativity story, complete with costumes.
Donations offered during the service were given to the Badger Prairie Needs Network.