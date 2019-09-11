Sirens can be scary, but they also signal that help is on the way in the event of a fire or another emergency.
The Verona Fire Department is inviting families to attend its annual Fire Safety Expo this weekend to learn about fire safety in an entertaining way. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at 101 Lincoln St.
Kids can take tours of fire trucks, an ambulance, and a Verona Police Department squad car. People can also check out educational booths, videos, demonstrations and interactive trainings.
A bounce house is expected, and local children’s group Music by Mickey will be back to share tunes. There will also be free food and refreshments donated by the fire department, and potentially a few local vendors, while supplies last.
Verona Fire Department Lieutenant Kevin Hendrickson said that while the fire station building will be closed off to the public during the event, there will be several outdoor areas for people to explore. Planned demonstrations include a Jaws of Life extrication using a donated car from Disch Auto in the parking lot, as well as firefighters rappelling off of the training tower.
There will also be hands-on activities for people to learn how to use electronic fire extinguishers, Hendrickson said. A favorite is the mini firehouse with fake flames, which kids can try to knock down by directing water from the fire hose.
An important takeaway from the event is learning how often to change smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, which Hendrickson said is between 5-10 years.
“We will have a booth explaining the smoke detector install program we sponsor, where people are allowed to sign up to get a couple of free smoke detectors as long as supplies last, and our firefighters install them free of charge,” he added.
To learn more about the event, call 845-9401.