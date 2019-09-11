Dawn Owens received bad news a decade ago: she had two lesions on her brain related to multiple sclerosis.
She decided to respond with a bit of humor, naming them Clyde and Beulah – and it worked out well that one rhymed with “ride” and the other shared a first letter with “bike.”
Owens and her family will once again host the Ride for Clyde bike event this year – its eighth – Saturday, Sept. 14. The ride goes from Owens’ hometown of Barneveld to her son, Emi Janisch’s hometown in Verona, with an event to follow at Hometown USA Festival Park.
“Throughout her diagnosis, the one thing that made her feel her best was biking the Military Ridge Trail with her brother, Bret Owens, from her hometown of Barneveld to my hometown of Verona,” Janisch wrote in an email. “It became a huge victory for her when she completed it, and she decided to turn it into a fundraiser.”
Janish said registration begins around 9 a.m. at Barneveld Memorial Park, with the cyclists leaving at about 10 a.m. Stops along the 22 mile Military Ridge Trail route are Hooterville in Blue Mounds, a shelter in Mount Horeb, Riley Tavern, Cahoots and finally Hop Haus before arriving at Hometown USA Festival Park for a silent auction, raffle, food and drinks.
The “go at your own pace ride,” as Janisch called it, allows people to show up to the park anytime after 3 or 4 p.m. when the first riders have arrived. They usually are at the park until around 6 p.m. when the final riders finish, Janisch wrote.
Registration for the event is $30 and includes a t-shirt, with proceeds going to the National MS Society-Wisconsin Chapter. Janisch wrote that the money is designated to stay in Wisconsin for research.
The ride has raised more than $30,000 over its seven years of existence, Janisch wrote.