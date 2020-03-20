Please email ungbusiness@wncinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list.
Open
5th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill
Available: Carryout and curbside delivery starting March 23
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
AJ's Pizza and Diner
Available: Carryout and delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Arby’s
Available: Carryout, drive-through, delivery via DoorDash and EatStreet
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Culver’s
Available: Drive-through or curbside via a mobile ordering app
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
El Charro
Available: Delivery within 10 miles, curbside, pickup inside for carryout
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Icki Sticki
Available: Curbside or carryout (full menu of coffee, sandwiches, avocado toast), pickup inside (ice cream)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fisher King Winery
Available: Pickup orders
Hours: 4-6 p.m. Thursday and Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday
Jordandal Cookhouse
Available: Carryout
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Mr. Brew’s Taphouse
Available: Carryout, curbside, online ordering for delivery, can fill growlers and serving full menu
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
North and South Seafood and Smokehouse
Available: Eat Street for delivery, curbside, pickup inside for carryout
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro
Available: Limited menu carryout and delivery starting 3/25
Hours: TBD
Pizza Ranch
Available: Contactless delivery and regular delivery, curbside, pickup inside for carryout (lots of specials for carryout orders)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sow's Ear
Available: Curbside pickup
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Sugar River Pizza
Available: Delivery, curbside, pickup inside for carryout
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuvalu Coffeehouse and Gallery
Available: Carryout with limited menu – beverages and breakfast items
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wisconsin Brewing Company
Available: Taproom is closed, but gift shop is open for packaged beer, including growlers
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday
Closed
Avantis Italian Restaurant
Boulder Brewpub
Gus’ Diner
Hop Garden
Hop Haus Brewing Company
It's Time Tavern
Monk's Bar & Grill
N+1 Coffee and Beer
Ole Duffer’s Pub
Paoli Pub and Grill
Pasqual's Cantina
Riley Tavern
The Draft House
Toot + Kate's winebar
No answer
Chiang Jiang
Dragon City
Klassik Tavern