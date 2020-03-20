Please email ungbusiness@wncinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list.

Open

5th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill

Available: Carryout and curbside delivery starting March 23

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

AJ's Pizza and Diner

Available: Carryout and delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Arby’s

Available: Carryout, drive-through, delivery via DoorDash and EatStreet

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Culver’s

Available: Drive-through or curbside via a mobile ordering app

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

El Charro

Available: Delivery within 10 miles, curbside, pickup inside for carryout

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Icki Sticki

Available: Curbside or carryout (full menu of coffee, sandwiches, avocado toast), pickup inside (ice cream)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fisher King Winery

Available: Pickup orders

Hours: 4-6 p.m. Thursday and Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday

Jordandal Cookhouse

Available: Carryout

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Brew’s Taphouse

Available: Carryout, curbside, online ordering for delivery, can fill growlers and serving full menu

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

North and South Seafood and Smokehouse

Available: Eat Street for delivery, curbside, pickup inside for carryout

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro

Available: Limited menu carryout and delivery starting 3/25

Hours: TBD

Pizza Ranch

Available: Contactless delivery and regular delivery, curbside, pickup inside for carryout (lots of specials for carryout orders)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sow's Ear

Available: Curbside pickup

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Sugar River Pizza

Available: Delivery, curbside, pickup inside for carryout

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuvalu Coffeehouse and Gallery

Available: Carryout with limited menu – beverages and breakfast items

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wisconsin Brewing Company

Available: Taproom is closed, but gift shop is open for packaged beer, including growlers

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

Closed

Avantis Italian Restaurant

Boulder Brewpub

Gus’ Diner

Hop Garden

Hop Haus Brewing Company

It's Time Tavern

Monk's Bar & Grill

N+1 Coffee and Beer

Ole Duffer’s Pub

Paoli Pub and Grill

Pasqual's Cantina

Riley Tavern

The Draft House

Toot + Kate's winebar

No answer

Chiang Jiang

Dragon City

Klassik Tavern

-Mackenzie Krumme 