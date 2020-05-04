Helpers form March 27, 2020

The people in the list below have volunteered to be community helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are members of the Verona community who said they are available for basic services such as grocery shopping, walking dogs and picking up medications.

The Press put out a call after readers contacted the paper about connecting people in need with people who can help -- we now have over 30 volunteers.

There are four volunteers and people who requested help who would like to remain private -- the Press is working with those individuals separately.

The Press will continue to offer this service.

If you are able to be a “helper” or a person who is in need, please fill out the form on our website.

All participants who are willing to share their information publicly will have their names, contact information and services offered published on our website and in the Hub. Participants who wish to remain private will have the information put on a spreadsheet and emailed to people who have asked for help.

If you’d like to be a helper or need help but do not have access to the internet, contact the Unified Newspaper Group office directly at 845-9559.

If you have any questions or would like to be added to the list please visit ConnectVerona.com.

Sarah Maleck

Email: sarah.maleck@malecktherapy.com

Phone: 608-514-1625

Services I can provide:

Mental Health Counseling and/or Couples Therapy

Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: flexible

Nathan Strutz

Email: pastorstrutz@rlcverona.com

Phone: 608-515-4334

Services I can provide:

Grocery shopping. Prescription pick up and delivery.

Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: 10 am to noon. 2pm to 5 pm

Bobbi Fey

Email: bobbifey@gmail.com

Phone: 608-215-0857

Services I can provide:

Grocery shop, run errands, etc

Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: Varies, early morning or later afternoon and evening

Kathy Hankard

Email: khankard@msn.com

Phone: 608-848-1133

Services I can provide:

Run Errands

Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: 8:30a to 8:30p

Morgan Gavinski

Email: morgangavinski@yahoo.com

Phone: 608-609-6555

Services I can provide:

Prescription pick-up and delivery, dog walking, deliver carry-out and/or fast food. I would like to partner with Grace Wanzong for these services.

Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: 12pm-9pm

Mariah Martin

Email: mkmartin@uwalumni.com

Phone: 608-445-3706

Services I can provide:

Grocery and supply shopping Small vehicle, no large items.

Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: All times.

Grace Wanzong

Email: gkwanzong@gmail.com

Phone: 608-852-3060

Services I can provide:

Grocery shopping, run errands, dog walking, carryout/fast food pickup and pickup medications. Will be providing services with Morgan Gavinski.

Days Available: Any Day, Available Hours: 12pm to 9pm

Unified Newspaper Group makes no claims as to the ability or honesty of the people who submit their names for these forms. We are connecting people as a public service only.

