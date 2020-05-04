The people in the list below have volunteered to be community helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are members of the Verona community who said they are available for basic services such as grocery shopping, walking dogs and picking up medications.
The Press put out a call after readers contacted the paper about connecting people in need with people who can help -- we now have over 30 volunteers.
There are four volunteers and people who requested help who would like to remain private -- the Press is working with those individuals separately.
The Press will continue to offer this service.
If you are able to be a “helper” or a person who is in need, please fill out the form on our website.
All participants who are willing to share their information publicly will have their names, contact information and services offered published on our website and in the Hub. Participants who wish to remain private will have the information put on a spreadsheet and emailed to people who have asked for help.
If you’d like to be a helper or need help but do not have access to the internet, contact the Unified Newspaper Group office directly at 845-9559.
If you have any questions or would like to be added to the list please visit ConnectVerona.com. Or call our offices at 845-9559.
Sarah Maleck
Email: sarah.maleck@malecktherapy.com
Phone: 608-514-1625
Services I can provide:
Mental Health Counseling and/or Couples Therapy
Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: flexible
Nathan Strutz
Email: pastorstrutz@rlcverona.com
Phone: 608-515-4334
Services I can provide:
Grocery shopping. Prescription pick up and delivery.
Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: 10 am to noon. 2pm to 5 pm
Bobbi Fey
Email: bobbifey@gmail.com
Phone: 608-215-0857
Services I can provide:
Grocery shop, run errands, etc
Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: Varies, early morning or later afternoon and evening
Kathy Hankard
Email: khankard@msn.com
Phone: 608-848-1133
Services I can provide:
Run Errands
Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: 8:30a to 8:30p
Morgan Gavinski
Email: morgangavinski@yahoo.com
Phone: 608-609-6555
Services I can provide:
Prescription pick-up and delivery, dog walking, deliver carry-out and/or fast food. I would like to partner with Grace Wanzong for these services.
Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: 12pm-9pm
Mariah Martin
Email: mkmartin@uwalumni.com
Phone: 608-445-3706
Services I can provide:
Grocery and supply shopping Small vehicle, no large items.
Days Available: Any day, Available Hours: All times.
Grace Wanzong
Email: gkwanzong@gmail.com
Phone: 608-852-3060
Services I can provide:
Grocery shopping, run errands, dog walking, carryout/fast food pickup and pickup medications. Will be providing services with Morgan Gavinski.
Days Available: Any Day, Available Hours: 12pm to 9pm
Unified Newspaper Group makes no claims as to the ability or honesty of the people who submit their names for these forms. We are connecting people as a public service only.