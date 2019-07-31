Dane County Parks staff who maintain the Prairie Moraine County Park will host a public information meeting so residents can learn how they can help with its upkeep.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, county staff will talk about the vegetation plan for the park at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. They will also discuss strategies to combat invasive species while promoting native grasses and flowers in “one of the most visited and popular parks” in the county, a news release from the parks department said.
It’s important to clear invasive species out of the county parks, County Parks botanist/naturalist Lars Higdon said, to help preserve the integrity and ecological function of the land.
“There’s a lot of remnant plant communities that are present on site that are being encroached on by invasive species from all sides and require our intervention,” he said. “The invasive species have a really detrimental impact on the park.”
The county’s plan for vegetation management in the Prairie Moraine County Park, which includes three natural communities – prairie, oak savanna and woodland –was developed alongside the park’s master plan after public input, the release said. There are 30 invasive plant species listed in the vegetation plan that the parks department would like to see either reduced or completely eradicated from the park.
The master plan can be viewed on the parks department website at danecountyparks.com.
Higdon said anyone who uses the park on a regular basis or is concerned with its upkeep should attend the meeting.
For additional information, visit the department’s website or call Higdon at 245-6898.