Ken Krahn, owner of North and South Seafood and Smokehouse, and Kathy Hiteman, event coordinator at Wisconsin Brewing Company, are organizing a new pop-up event to help local businesses.
The first pop-up will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, June 8, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
At the event, the brewery will be selling its beer and the smokehouse will be selling its signature sandwiches along with coleslaw and a bag of chips.
Driftless Chocolates of Paoli are confirmed to also be attending and Gigi’s Cupcakes of Madison are potentially participating.
Customers will drive into the Wisconsin Brewing Company’s parking lot, receive a menu of all the food and drinks available, check off what they want to purchase, and a runner will take the orders to the individual vendors. The runner will then deliver the orders back to cars, providing contactless drop-off.
Hiteman said the event will be “nice and easy and fast.”
Each week, local nonprofits will be selected to benefit from the event. For the first week, Badger Prairie Needs Network is the beneficiary. On bottom of each ticket will be a donation form for BPNN which customers can opt to donate to.
This is a cashless event; purchases must be made with debit or credit cards.
Krahn and Hiteman hope if the first event is successful, it will continue on subsequent Mondays at the same time.
“We’re going to see how this first one goes. WBC is pretty excited about this,” he said. “They are usually closed on Mondays, so the plan is to have it there every Monday.”
Krahn wants the event to help out local businesses in Verona, and said if takes off, they could have different vendors come out each week.
“We would love to begin doing this every single Monday,” Hiteman said. “It’s helping not only other local businesses, but helping us in turn.”