Two new police officers were officially sworn in Monday night, Nov. 11, in front of the Common Council.
Verona police chief Bernie Coughlin introduced Anthony Finger and Samantha Pickering, providing a brief background on each.
Both started at the Verona Police Department on April 8 and completed the 720-hour training at Law Enforcement Academy at Southwest Technical College in Fennimore on Sept. 24, 2019.
Finger earned his bachelor of science degree in criminal justice, with a minor in Spanish, from UW-Milwaukee in 2011.
After graduation from college, Finger worked in the Milwaukee County Jail and Courthouse for a nonprofit pretrial services organization that provided case management services for defendants while out on bond. In that job, he also conducted pretrial investigations on new arrestees in the jail to determine bond and release conditions.
Finger then worked in Madison as a probation and parole agent with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. While in that job, he earned certification as a Department of Corrections security threat groups specialist.
As an agent, he worked a diverse caseload, Coughlin explained, with varying criminal offenses and offenders, including being the liaison agent for the Dane County Veteran’s Treatment Court.
Pickering attended UW-Whitewater and graduated in 2012 with a major in sociology and an emphasis in criminal justice.
Upon graduation from college, Pickering began a career in loss prevention. She worked in that field for six years.
Numerous family members of Finger and Pickering were in attendance to witness the swearing-in.