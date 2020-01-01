Photos of 2019
Journalists at the Press are as much photographers as they are watchdogs and writers. We’ve selected some of our favorite photos from 2019 snapped by a variety of our reporters.
Often, our favorite photos revolve around community events, with Hometown Days being a highlight for us every year, as well as the annual Beach Bash and Ironman Wisconsin, which runs through the downtown as well as the the Town of Verona. Sports photos are also always some of our favorite photos, win or lose.
And not to forget, photographing the everyday in the Verona Area School District’s schools contributes a lot to our collection of favorite photos, too.
That’s what you’ll find in this slideshow — these photos show a flurry of activity in the Verona area throughout 2019.