Hundreds filled the streets of Verona's downtown on Wednesday, June 17, in support of the Black community and to fight for justice.
The March for Racial Justice event, which started and ended at Veteran's Park, featured Black community members who spoke to share their experiences with racism and their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Speakers included Tamera Stanley, Tamiya Smith, Debbie Biddle, Corey Saffold, Chad Kemp and Luke Diaz.
After a handful of speakers, protesters made a loop around Verona's downtown, filling up East Verona Avenue and Main Street before making their way back to the park.
