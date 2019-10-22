More than 100 runners turned out to support the Verona cross country teams on Monday, Oct. 21.
Joff Pedretti head coach for boys track and field said this is a community event to expose people to track and field.
“This is meant to get kids excited about long distance running and being active outdoors,” Pedretti said.
Pedretti, who is 40 years old and has been coaching for 18 years, said he remembers doing the pumpkin run as a kid.
“It has been going on a long time,” Pedretti said.
Children first through sixth grade participated in the run.
Grades first, second and third ran 700 meters. Grades fourth, fifth and sixth ran 1,100 meters through the Verona Area High School prairie and around the running track.
The top three times in each age group received medals.
Every runner was met with high fives, gatorade and sugar cookies at the end of the race.