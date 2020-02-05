Dave Mossner will present photographs and stories of 117 covered midwestern bridges at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, at the library.
Mossner traveled throughout Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin capturing the architecture of the wooden enclosures.
Covered bridges are a timber-truss bridge with a roof and siding. The bridges were covered to protect the wooden structures from weathering.
Six of the bridges became well-known through the 1995 film, “The Bridges of Madison County.”
This presentation is offered in partnership with Oakwood Village, where Mossner works as the Development Director. He and his wife, Rhonda, live in Verona.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 845-7180.