The second annual PaulPalooza event was held Sunday, Aug. 25, at Hop Garden in Paoli. The event is a celebration of life for the late Paul Natzke, a Verona Area High School student athlete and Fitchburg resident, who was born with spina bifida died in 2017 after an unexpected accident.
Hundreds came to the event, playing yard games, enjoying live music on two different stages and eating foods that were Paul’s favorites, his mother, Kathie, told the Press in July. All of the proceeds from the event go toward helping pay for sports equipment and camps for children with disabilities.
“All of these things are much more expensive for kids with disabilities, making them cost prohibitive for many families,” Kathie told the Press. “We don’t want kids to miss out just because they have a disability.”
UW Organ and Tissue Donation was also at the event to get people signed up to be organ donors.
