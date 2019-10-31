The Verona Public Library held a Halloween-themedhands-on screen printing workshop for adults on Monday, Oct. 28. Attendees learned how to print a picture of an Ouija board onto a T-shirt they were able to take home.
Reporter Neal Patten can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.
